UBS Still Hasn't Managed To Evict The Protesters Squatting In Its Unused Building

It looks like the members of Occupy London, a movement inspired by Occupy Wall Street, will remain in their recently “re-possessed” UBS bank building at least over the weekend.According to City A.M., the Swiss banking giant’s attempts to evict the protesters have been delayed after the Occupiers challenged legal errors in the paperwork.



The report said the initial notice handed to the group was not signed, failed to show a claim number and was not stamped by court officials.

UBS will try again on Monday to have the squatting protesters removed from its unused office building, City A.M. reported.

