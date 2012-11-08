UBS: Here Are 14 Stocks That Could Surge With Obama In The White House

The stock markets are tanking today, one day after President Obama’s election victory. The S&P 500 is down over 2 per cent.



However, this may be an opportunity to invest in the companies that stand to benefit from an Obama-led administration.

UBS’s equity research team recently published two lists of ‘victory basket’ stock recommendations depending on the outcome of the election.

“Some of the greatest Obama beneficiaries would be Hospitals, Specialty Pharma, Green Energy and Infrastructure names,” write the analysts.

We pulled the 14 stocks that UBS strategists believe have the most to gain under Obama.

