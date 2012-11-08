UBS: Here Are 14 Stocks That Could Surge With Obama In The White House

The stock markets are tanking today, one day after President Obama’s election victory. The S&P 500 is down over 2 per cent.
However, this may be an opportunity to invest in the companies that stand to benefit from an Obama-led administration.
UBS’s equity research team recently published two lists of ‘victory basket’ stock recommendations depending on the outcome of the election.
“Some of the greatest Obama beneficiaries would be Hospitals, Specialty Pharma, Green Energy and Infrastructure names,” write the analysts.
We pulled the 14 stocks that UBS strategists believe have the most to gain under Obama.
Ticker: ACM
Business: Transportation Services
Infrastructure spending, a priority for President Obama, accounts for 20% of the company's revenues, according to UBS' Steven Fisher.
Ticker: AFL
Business: Insurance
UBS' Suneet Kamath notes that tax cuts to middle and lower-income individuals should increase Aflac's customer base.
Ticker: ALKS
Business: Pharmaceuticals
Sales of top products should increase as health insurance coverage expands, according to UBS' Ami Fadia.
Ticker: AMT
Business: Communication Structures
UBS' John Hodulick calls tower companies, which will see less consolidation, the biggest beneficiaries in light of Obama's win.
Ticker: ATK
Business: Ammunition
UBS' David Strauss says a surge in firearm and ammo purchases, which happened after Obama's 2008 win in anticipation of gun control legislation, would help ATK.
Ticker: CCI
Business: Communication Structures
UBS' Strauss echoes his recommendation that tower companies stand to gain the most from an Obama victory.
Ticker: CME
Business: Financial
UBS' Alex Kramm believes that financial regulation will transfer activity from OTC markets to regulated exchanges.
Ticker: FSLR
Business: Solar Manufacturing
With President Obama's reelection, UBS' Stephen Chin sees less risk of cuts to the DOE's loan program -- which funds about 60% of First Solar's business.
Ticker: HCA
Business: Healthcare Services
According to UBS' A.J. Rice, HCA will benefit from the ACA -- more than 50% of its revenues come from Florida and Texas, which are two of the top three states with the most uninsured individuals.
Ticker: MHK
Business: Flooring
UBS' David Goldberg believes a continuation of accommodative monetary policy in order to sustain the housing recovery will translate into higher sales for Mohawk.
Ticker: MMC
Business: Consulting
According to UBS' Brian Meredith, the complex regulatory environment will help Marsh & McLennan's consulting business.
Ticker: SKT
Business: Retail
UBS' Ross Nussbaum cites Tanger's strong balance sheet and high growth prospects in his recommendation of this defensive stock.
Ticker: TEL
Business: Broadband Communications
UBS' Amitabh Passi says TE stands to benefit to the extent that Obama invests in broadband infrastructure.
Ticker: URI
Business: Rental & Leasing Services
UBS' Henry Kim also sees URI as a beneficiary of increased infrastructure spending, which generates 15% of the company's revenues in North America.
