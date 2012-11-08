UBS: Here Are 14 Stocks That Could Surge With Obama In The White House

Lucas Kawa
The stock markets are tanking today, one day after President Obama’s election victory. The S&P 500 is down over 2 per cent.

However, this may be an opportunity to invest in the companies that stand to benefit from an Obama-led administration.

UBS’s equity research team recently published two lists of ‘victory basket’ stock recommendations depending on the outcome of the election.

“Some of the greatest Obama beneficiaries would be Hospitals, Specialty Pharma, Green Energy and Infrastructure names,” write the analysts.

We pulled the 14 stocks that UBS strategists believe have the most to gain under Obama.

AECOM Technology

Ticker: ACM

Business: Transportation Services

Infrastructure spending, a priority for President Obama, accounts for 20% of the company's revenues, according to UBS' Steven Fisher.

Source: UBS Investment Research

Aflac

Ticker: AFL

Business: Insurance

UBS' Suneet Kamath notes that tax cuts to middle and lower-income individuals should increase Aflac's customer base.

Alkermes

Ticker: ALKS

Business: Pharmaceuticals

Sales of top products should increase as health insurance coverage expands, according to UBS' Ami Fadia.

American Tower

Ticker: AMT

Business: Communication Structures

UBS' John Hodulick calls tower companies, which will see less consolidation, the biggest beneficiaries in light of Obama's win.

Alliant Techsystems

Ticker: ATK

Business: Ammunition

UBS' David Strauss says a surge in firearm and ammo purchases, which happened after Obama's 2008 win in anticipation of gun control legislation, would help ATK.

Crown Castle International

Ticker: CCI

Business: Communication Structures

UBS' Strauss echoes his recommendation that tower companies stand to gain the most from an Obama victory.

CME Group

Ticker: CME

Business: Financial

UBS' Alex Kramm believes that financial regulation will transfer activity from OTC markets to regulated exchanges.

First Solar

Ticker: FSLR

Business: Solar Manufacturing

With President Obama's reelection, UBS' Stephen Chin sees less risk of cuts to the DOE's loan program -- which funds about 60% of First Solar's business.

HCA Holdings

Ticker: HCA

Business: Healthcare Services

According to UBS' A.J. Rice, HCA will benefit from the ACA -- more than 50% of its revenues come from Florida and Texas, which are two of the top three states with the most uninsured individuals.

Mohawk Industries

Ticker: MHK

Business: Flooring

UBS' David Goldberg believes a continuation of accommodative monetary policy in order to sustain the housing recovery will translate into higher sales for Mohawk.

Marsh & McLennan

Ticker: MMC

Business: Consulting

According to UBS' Brian Meredith, the complex regulatory environment will help Marsh & McLennan's consulting business.

Tanger Factory Outlet centres

Ticker: SKT

Business: Retail

UBS' Ross Nussbaum cites Tanger's strong balance sheet and high growth prospects in his recommendation of this defensive stock.

TE Connectivity

Ticker: TEL

Business: Broadband Communications

UBS' Amitabh Passi says TE stands to benefit to the extent that Obama invests in broadband infrastructure.

United Rentals

Ticker: URI

Business: Rental & Leasing Services

UBS' Henry Kim also sees URI as a beneficiary of increased infrastructure spending, which generates 15% of the company's revenues in North America.

