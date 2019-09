Luqman Arnold, formerly the CEO of Swiss bank UBS, has suggested that the best fix for the place is a breakup. Arnold’s investment firm, Olivant Advisors, holds a 0.7% stake in UBS and is lobbying for the sale of the firm’s Australian business as well as its Brazillian wealth management division.



