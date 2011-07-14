If You Work At UBS And You're Moving From Stamford To New York, There's More Good News

The UBS relocation of some/many/all (one day maybe) of its staff from the Stamford offices to New York, has been a much-discussed topic for months.



Some UBSers like it out in Connecticut, but many can’t stand it, and detest the reverse commute.

The latter group were of course thrilled when they heard that the equities and derivatives departments were being shipped back to Manhattan.

And yesterday, according to Dealbreaker, “50 or so “cash trading” employees” were relocated.

And, there’s more good news!

Dealbreaker reports:

UBS is giving bonuses to everyone who’s moving to NYC whose commute is increasing. It’s $3k grossed up for taxes, although those MDs are ineligible.

For those that choose to do so, UBS will also pay for relocation if the new office in NYC is 50 miles or greater from your house. Benefit is good for up to 1 year and includes closing costs, temp housing and some other benefits.

