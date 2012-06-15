UBS: Here's An Awesome Portfolio Of 10 Cheap Stocks

In a recent note to clients, UBS published an update to its exclusive Live Key Call Portfolio.
It includes 10 buy-rated stocks that trade at a significant discount to UBS’s price targets.
The stocks chosen represent many different industries.
It also includes one Dow Jones member.
Ticker: BHI
Current Price: $39.30
Target Price: $60
Baker Hughes supplies oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1972 and is based out of Houston, Texas.
Source: UBS
Ticker: CSX
Current Price: $21.92
Target Price: $29
CSX provides rail based transportation services. It transports stone, sand, gravel, metals, fertiliser, food, among other goods. CSX was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.
Ticker: DE
Current Price: $74.26
Target Price: $100
Deere & Company provides products and services for the agriculture and forestry industries. The company operates Agriculture and Turf, as well as Construction and Forestry segments. It was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.
Ticker: DUK
Current Price: $22.98
Target Price: $25
Duke Energy operates as an energy company in the United States and Latin America. It operates in U.S. Franchised Electric and Gas, Commercial Power, and International Energy segments. Duke was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Ticker: GE
Current Price: $19.56
Target Price: $23
General Electric operates as a technology and financial services company. GE Capital operates as the financial arm of the company, while other segments include Energy Infrastructure, Aviation, and Home and Business Solutions. It was founded in 1892 and is based out of Fairfield, Connecticut.
Ticker: MNST
Current Price: $76.19
Target Price: $82
Monster Beverage develops and distributes beverages. It operates under Direct Store Delivery and Beverage Corporations Warehouse segments. The company was originally known as Hansen Natural Corporation and was founded in 1985. Monster is based in Corona, California.
Ticker: KEY
Current Price: $7.18
Target Price: $10
KeyCorp operates as a holding company for KeyBank National Association. The bank offers regional banking services such as deposit and investment products. It was founded in 1849 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.
Ticker: QCOM
Current Price: $57.21
Target Price: $78
Qualcom designs and markets digital telecommunications products and services. It operates under Qualcomm CDMA Technologies, Qualcomm Technology Licensing, Qualcomm Wireless and Internet, and Qualcomm Strategic Intiatives segments. It was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Ticker: TSO
Current Price: $22.41
Target Price: $33
Tesoro engages in refining and marketing petroleum. It operates under Refining and Retail segments. Tesoro was founded in 1939 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.
Ticker: USB
Current Price: $30.84
Target Price: $35
U.S. Bancorp is a financial holding company and provides various banking and financial services. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota
