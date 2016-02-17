A trio of research heads have left UBS

A trio of equity research heads have left UBS in Europe, according to people familiar with the matter.

Frederic Stahl, the head of the European capital goods research, Eva Quiroga, the head of the European household and personal care and luxury products team, and Charles Armitage, head of European aerospace and defence research, have all left the bank.

Stahl previously covered electricals and truck manufacturers for the European engineering team, according to Bloomberg. A CFA holder, he joined the firm in 2004.

Quiroga previously covered the household and personal care sector as part of the consumer staples team in Europe, according to Bloomberg. She joined UBS in 2003 from Morgan Stanley, where she covered engineering, food producers, and household and personal care from 1996 to 2003.

Armitage covered aerospace and defence for four years for UBS. He joined the firm from CRA International in 2011, and has also worked for Merrill Lynch, Putnam Investments, and Lehman Brothers, according to LinkedIn.

UBS declined to comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.