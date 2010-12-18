UBS Awkwardly Tries To Explain Why It's Telling Its Staff How To Dress And Smell

After being roasted in the press on both sides of the Atlantic, UBS has downplayed its new 44-page tome that details how its bankers should dress (and smell) at work each day, Reuters reports.



An internal memo said “inaccuracies and misunderstandings” had occurred because of media coverage of the hilarious manual.

What did the bank expect with detailed advice that not only covered tattoos and tight clothing, but nasal hair, garlic consumption and the application of body lotion post-shower?

The bank says the dress code was originally drawn up in 2009 for reception staff, event attendants and chauffeurs, but it recently decided to expand the directive.

It’s all part of a wider campaign to restore the bank’s public image in the wake of the financial crisis.

From Reuters,

“The key element of the dress code is the requirement for staff to wear a dark suit, white shirt/blouse, red tie/scarf and black shoes. This requirement comes into effect for staff once … renovated branches reopen,” the UBS memo said.

The drive to develop a consistent corporate image is widely seen as the brainchild of UBS Switzerland CEO Lukas Gaehwiler, lured in March from Credit Suisse by UBS supremo Oswald Gruebel, a former colleague.

