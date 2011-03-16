UBS Is Being Investigated For Possible Manipulation Of The Libor

In its annual report, UBS disclosed that it had received subpoenas over a possible manipulation of the Libor between the years 2006 and 2008.



Specifically, the subpoenas came from three US agencies and an information demand from the Japanese Financial Supervisory Agency.

What they mean is that UBS or another firm or entity may have changed the cost of borrowing (the Libor, or the average interest rate banks charge to borrow unsecured funds from each other) in U.S. dollars. Of course the presumption would be that it was made cheaper during those years, but who knows.

From the Financial Times:

The investigation centres on the panel of 16 banks that help the British Bankers’ Association set the London interbank offered rate, or Libor – the estimated cost of borrowing for banks between each other.

In particular, the investigation was looking at how Libor was set for US dollars during 2006 to 2008, immediately before and during the financial crisis, people familiar with the probes said.

So far, UBS is the only bank said to receive subpoenas. All of the 16 banks advising the BBA set the Libor probably received at least an informal request for more information, according to the FT.

But we might hear more in the weeks or months to come (the investigation has been going on since the fall) about the other banks advising:

Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Lloyds, Rabobank, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi , Norinchukin Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and West LB.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.