Nice pickup for Broadpoint AmTech: The investment bank has hired Internet and video game research analyst Ben Schachter away from UBS. He’ll cover the same industries for Broadpoint starting in mid-April.



AmTech lost long-time IT/Apple/computer analyst Shaw Wu to Kaufman Bros. last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.