This weekend we wrote a long post about why inflation might come back.

But it’s kinda long.

So if you don’t to read it, here’s something via UBS (which is predicting above-consensus inflation) that will take you like 2 seconds to read.

It’s not the identical version of our argument. But pretty close close.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.