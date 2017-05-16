UBS replaced one of the most senior women in investing with another woman

UBS Suni Harford

UBS’ asset management arm has hired Suni Harford as head of investments.

Harford will oversee about $US600 billion and about 500 investment staffers from New York, according to a press release.

Harford is replacing Dawn Fitzpatrick, who left the bank earlier this year to join George Soros’ family office as chief investmetn officer.

Harford joins UBS from Citigroup, where she previously worked for 24 years. She most recently was regional head of markets for North America.

Harford’s hire is significant because few women hold executive investment roles within asset management firms. At hedge funds, for instance, it is unusual to find women at the helm.

