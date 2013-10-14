UBS Has Been Linked To A Possible IPO Of The Boost Juice Franchise

Photo: Getty Images/Oli Scarff

The Australian has reported Retail Zoo — the company that owns Boost Juice — may work with investment bank UBS for a trade sale or IPO.

According to the report the private equity outfit that owns 70% of the chain, as well as other shareholders such as company founder Janine Allis are working with the bank.

Boost has 240 outlets in 14 different countries.

Read more at The Australian.

