UBS Has Been Hired To Find A Buyer for A-League Side The Western Sydney Wanderers

Wanderers fans cheer during the A-League 2013 Grand Final match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and the Central Coast Mariners at Allianz Stadium on April 21, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.

Investment bank UBS has been called in by Football Federation Australia to find someone to buy the Western Sydney Wanderers A-league side.

According to John Stensholt at the Australian Financial Review, Football Federation Australia officials met with UBS Australasia boss Matthew Grounds and investment banking head Guy Fowler last week.

According to the Fin’s report, Football Federation Australia is hoping to get around $15 million for the team, which it established before the 2012-13 season.

It was also reported that a potential buyer could be Wanders director Paul Lederer, who owns most of Primo Smallgoods and is worth around $630 million.

