UBS Had Nothing To Do With That Half-Naked Dancer At Art Basel

UBS may be the chief sponsor of Art Basel, but the investment bank insists it had nothing to do with a half-naked dancer at an Art Basel party.



NYMag.com’s Vulture blog: Separately, Swiss Bank UBS’ publicity representatives called to tell us that, although they are the chief sponsor of Art Basel Miami Beach, the party at which a feather-wearing brunette gyrated on the stage was officially a fair party, NOT a UBS party. We stand corrected, and apologise. We are not sure, however, that assuring people you will not have half-naked dancers at your events is a optimal business move in this economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.