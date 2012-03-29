UBS Just Slashed Its Gold Price Target, Cites 'Material Erosion' In QE Expectations

Photo: Flickr / hto2008

Some firms like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Macquarie have maintained a bullish tone on gold.UBS, which previously had a $2,050/oz 2012 target on gold, is now saying that call was too aggressive.



This morning, the firm slased its target to $1,680/oz, which is 18 per cent lower than its previous call.

From MarketWatch:

“A continuing U.S. recovery, material erosion in Fed quantitative easing expectations, rising Treasury yields, a stronger dollar and questions surrounding the durability of the Fed’s low-until-2014 rate pledge all combine to act as the prime culprits that cause us to pare back, for now, our previously aggressive call,” said UBS analyst Edel Tully.

