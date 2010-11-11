UBS Booted Out Of GM IPO After Employee Sends Scandalous Email

Well, it wasn’t the most colourful email ever sent on Wall Street, but it will cost UBS an easy $10 million in underwriting fees.



A UBS employee sent an email detailing the GM IPO offering to 150 clients, which apparently violated SEC marketing rules. The firm has now been kicked off the GM underwriting team.

(Props to Dealbreaker, who first reported this happening.)

One of these days we’ll do something right.

