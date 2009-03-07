UBS: Bank For Tax Cheaters Is Getting A Bailout

Yesterday we posited that one of the reasons AIG’s counterparties weren’t being revealed was because a good number of them are foreign banks. And when people discover that their tax dollars are going to foreign banks via AIG, they’ll have a coniption fit.



None of the counterparties have been revealed officially, but among the known parties is UBS.

Of course, UBS is in trouble for helping the rich evade US taxes. And the battle isn’t over, either, as the government tries to get the names of many more UBS clients with offshore accounts.

Maybe we can do a quid-pro-quo. No bailout money via AIG without the names. Deal?

