Wall Streeters Are All Over This Sick Formula 1 Race Car Booth At The Hedge Fund Conference Of The Year

Julia La Roche
Julia La Roche

We’re at the SALT Conference in Las Vegas — one of the most prestigious hedge fund conferences of the year with over 1,800 folks from the buyside in attendance.

Outside of the ballroom with all the panels and discussions, is a lounge area with food and several booths for various financial services products and companies.

The coolest booth by far goes to UBS, Hazel Tree and Sungard. They have a Formula 1 race car video game.

UBS managing director Michael Rucci explained that they wanted a “loud way” of getting their message out there.

Well, it’s definitely a fun way to market yourself.

They’re also keeping track of the fastest times. The winner gets an iPad.

Right now, a young consultant is in the lead. That may change throughout the day.

UBS booth at SALTJulia La Roche for Business Insider

