UBS Answers: Who Are The Fittest Countries In Europe?

As Europe begins another year of its sovereign debt crisis, many core and peripheral European countries are still in poor financial shape. Italy is showing worrisome signs, Portugal is in shambles, and Spanish banks and real estate are a mess.To help deal with the crisis and encourage economic and fiscal integration, the EU, back in December announced a set of measures dubbed the ‘six-pack’. The ‘six-pack’ is made up of five regulations and one directive, with a focus on government debt and deficits.
UBS analyst Amit Kara says the six-pack is a step in the right direction, but the focus is on fiscal problems:
“The fundamental worry is that the crisis we’re suffering from now is not going to be helped by these six pack measures. The focus is very largely on fiscal issues, excessive credit expansion and asset bubbles, but parts of the euro area face prolonged periods of stagnation, possible deflation and in some cases, such as Greece, there is risk of complete collapse – these measures are not designed to address that.”
Kara looked through the ’10 early warning indicators’ that the EU pointed out, to give us a sense of which countries are in the best shape. Remember, the European Commission has said it plans on taking full advantage of the six-pack rules and countries that consistently breach them risk facing sanctions and fines.
Not all countries are scored out of 10 as data on some of the 10 criteria were unavailable. The scoreboard gives a sense of how competitive and fiscally disciplined these countries are. Here are the specific criteria for the scoreboard:
1. A 3-year backward-moving average of the current account balance as a percentage of GDP, with thresholds of +6% of GDP and -4% of GDP.
2. A net international investment position as a percentage of GDP, with a threshold of -35%.
3. A 5-year percentage change of export market shares measured in value, with a threshold of -6%.
4. A 3-year percentage change in nominal unit labour cost, with thresholds of +9% for euro-area countries and +12% for non-euro area countries.
5. A 3-year percentage change in the real effective exchange rate based on HICP/CPI deflators, relative to 35 other industrial countries, with thresholds of -/+5% for euro-area countries and -/+11% for non-euro area countries.
6. Private sector debt as a percentage of GDP with a threshold of 160%.
7. Private sector credit flow as a percentage of GDP with a threshold of 15%.
8. Year-on-year changes in house prices relative to a Eurostat consumption deflator, with a threshold of 6%.
9. General government sector debt as a percentage of GDP with a threshold of 60%.
10. A 3-year backward-moving average unemployment rate, with a threshold of 10%.
Total score: 8/10
Austria fares well on the six-pack scoreboard, compared to other EU-17 countries, but scores poorly in terms of export share and general government debt.
As the eurozone is set to enter a recession this year, the Austrian economy is expected to stagnate in the first quarter, and labour conditions are expected to deteriorate.
Source: UBS / Friedl News
Total score: 7/10
Belgium fares well on the six-pack scoreboard, but scores poorly in terms of export share, private sector debt, and general government debt.
Belgium resolved its governance problem late last year and they have made progress on debt over the years. It is currently benefiting from the strength in the German economy.
Source: UBS
Total score: 4/8
Cyprus scores fairly low on the six-pack scoreboard. It needs to boost its current account balance and improve its net international investment position (NIIP) as a per cent of GDP. It also scores poorly on export share and general government debt.
Cyprus' banking exposure to Greece is significant, but domestic banks are trying to write off their Greek government bond holdings. The government has also lost access to international debt markets.
Note: Cyprus' private sector debt and house prices are not available.
Source: UBS / Fitch
Total score: 5/8
Estonia's weaknesses according to the six-pack scoreboard are its net international investment position (NIIP), unit labour costs (ULC), and its unemployment rate.
Estonia's GDP growth fell sharply to 4 per cent in the fourth quarter, down from 8.5 per cent the previous quarter. The slowdown was in large part attributed to a decline in exports of manufactured products, and by weakness in energy supply and real estate activities.
Note: Estonia's private sector debt and house prices are not available.
Source: UBS / NASDAQ
Total score: 6/9
Finland is relatively healthy, and met most of the six-pack criteria. Finland misses on export criteria, unit labour costs (ULC), and house prices.
Not many countries have acheived the export share but that's because of the way it is defined says Kara. Export share is calculated by dividing the country's exports divided by world exports. In this situation, if two countries like India and China for instance sign a bilateral trade agreement driving up world trade, the country could be penalised for no fault of its own.
Note: Finland's net international investment position is not available.
Source: UBS
Total score: 7/10
On the EU six-pack scoreboard, France misses on export share, private sector debt, and general government debt.
France has a deficit problem, and a bit of a debt problem as well. Kara says the presidential election this year is likely to make policy changes challenging as policymakers are tempted to become populist. Kara says that on its own France is OK, but it is not strong enough to support the rest of Europe.
Source: UBS
Total score: 8/10
Germany scores well on EU' six-pack scoreboard, missing marginally on export share and on general government debt.
Kara says that Germany has written rules of the game and a glaring example is the -4 per cent - +6 per cent threshold for export share. A cynic might argue that's because German surplus is 5.5 per cent. He points out that Germany has a high debt to GDP ratio according to these rules. Boosting private sector spending is one of Germany's biggest challenges because it can't allow tax cuts. Germany needs macro reforms to boost private sector spending, and is not strong enough to lift the rest of Europe.
Source: UBS
Total score: 5/10
Greece surprisingly scores better than other countries on the 'six-packs' scoreboard. Greece's biggest misses? Current account balance, net international investment position (NIIP), unit labour costs (ULC), export share, and general government debt.
Greece's debt swap talks and its new bailout are still up in the air, and Kara thinks its biggest problem is that it is not competitive, and that it has a severe fiscal problem.
Source: UBS
Total score: 4/10
Ireland scores lower than Greece on EU's six-pack scoreboard, despite making some progress since 2010. The country scored poorly on net international investment position (NIIP), export share, real effective exchange rate (REER), private sector and government debt, and finally, its unemployment rate.
While the economy has rebalanced towards trade, Kara says it does have a 10 per cent deficit. - an important achievement. Ireland's house prices continue to be under pressure because of tighter credit conditions.
Source: UBS
Total score: 7/10
Italy scores surprisingly well on the six-pack scoreboard, missing on export share, private sector debt and government debt.
Kara thinks Italy has two big problems. First it has very high debt to GDP ratio, second, it has a very low potential growth rate. 'Whilst we do think the debt dynamics are ok - they're only just ok - they have a very low fiscal deficit which is why its OK. The amount of adjustment they need to make is quite small. The bigger challenge is to make its economy dynamic and flexible and lift its potential growth rate.'
Source: UBS
Total score: 6/8
Luxembourg has scored well on EU's six-pack scoreboard, only missing on export share and unit labour costs (ULC).
Luxembourg generally has an 'impressive track record of prudent fiscal policy'. It has a AAA rating because of its its developed open economy, high income, robust economic growth, low public debt and net external creditor status, according to Fitch.
Note: Luxembourg's private sector debt and house prices are not available.
Source: UBS / Fitch
Total score: 6/9
Malta misses on current account balance, export share and general government debt. Malta had its AAA rating affirmed by Fitch earlier this month because of its economic recovery since the 2009 recession. Moreover its domestic banks survived the international banking crisis and recession fairly unscathed.
Note: Malta's private sector debt is not available.
Source: UBS / Fitch
Total score: 8/10
Netherlands scored well on the six-pack scoreboard missing on just private sector debt and house prices.
Kara said Netherlands is another economy doing reasonably well, and it is benefiting from being a trade centre. Their private sector debt is high, and though its government debt is above 60 per cent, that is a stringent criteria, and given that it is one of Europe's bigger economies, they have a pretty strong scorecard.
Source: UBS
Total score: 3/9
Portugal scores horribly on the six-pack's scoreboard, missing on current account balance, net international investment position (NIIP), export share, private sector and government debt, and its unemployment rate.
Kara says Portugal's big worry is its lackluster growth and that's going to be the big challenge. He thinks its debt to GDP ratio is manageable if it can generate economic growth. He does however think they have a current account problem.
Note: Portugal's house prices are not available.
Source: UBS
Total score: 4/8
Slovakia scored poorly on net international investment position (NIIP), export share, unit labour cost (ULC), and its unemployment rate.
Fitch gave Slovakia an A+ credit rating because of its track record of strong growth, low inflation and relatively strong banking sector. The government does need to lower its budget deficit and is struggling with high structural unemployment.
Note: Slovakia's private sector debt and house prices are not available.
Source: UBS / Fitch
Total score: 6/8
Slovenia scored poorly on net international investment position (NIIP) and unit labour costs (ULC).
The continued deterioration of Slovenia's banking sector earned it a downgrade by Fitch last month. Moreover, its economy is only expected to grow 0.2 per cent this year against previous expectations of 2 per cent growth.
Note: Slovenia's private sector debt and house prices are not available.
Source: UBS / Fitch
Total score: 4/10
Spain scored poorly on the six-pack's scorecard, missing on current account, net international investment position (NIIP), export share, private sector and general government debt, and its unemployment rate.
Spain has a big fiscal deficit problem and its banking sector is struggling, especially after its real estate clean-up*. Kara says a part of the problem with Spain's banks its that they are run at a regional level and it is difficult for the centre to pass through crucial reforms. He pointed out that on a positive note, after the recent elections, a lot of the parties governing the centre and states were the same, allowing for the centre to have more influence. He also thinks the Spanish economy needs to be more competitive.
Source: UBS / *Societe Generale
