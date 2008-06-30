UBS Finally Throws In Towel on Whole Foods (WFMI), Sysco (SYY), and Safeway (SWY)

UBS has given up on food-related companies not named Wal-Mart (WMT). Pricing pressure on middle-income households will crimp spending, walloping these stocks:

Whole Foods (WFMI) downgraded from Buy to NEUTRAL.

Sysco (SYY) downgraded from Buy to NEUTRAL.

Safeway (SWY) downgraded from Buy to NEUTRAL.

