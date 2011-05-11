ANALYST: "favourable Body Language At 25-Year High"

Photo: FDR library

This might be the most hilarious thing we’ve ever seen in an analyst report.UBS’ Andrew W. Cash and Gregg A. Goodnight have this to say after meeting with the management of Dow Chemical.



favourable body language at 25 year high

We have met with various Dow managements since the 1980s. This time we met with eight top managers of the current administration. Never has the body language been more favourable. The smiles-on-their-faces does not guarantee future EPS beats, but it typically portends positive developments.

Cash and Goodnight maintain their BUY rating, and their $46.50 target on the stock vs. the $40.59 where it is right now.

