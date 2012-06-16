Here Are The 30 Best Stocks To Buy If You Think Europe Is Headed To The Crapper

Greece will hold elections this weekend and markets are watching for signs of a ‘Grexit’.



But UBS chief U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub says irrespective of the outcome of this weekend’s elections, European stress will dominate investment discussions for a long time.

With that in mind Golub and his team updated their “U.S. equity – European periphery weakness list” – a basket of stocks they created last September that are designed to outperform the market in periods of rising stress in peripheral Europe. These stocks do however underperform during periods of European strength:

Photo: UBS

