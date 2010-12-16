La DressCode: The Banker's Guide To Dressing And Smelling Like A Winner

You’re not going to believe this, but UBS has published a manual instructing its bankers how to dress (and what to smell like).
Actually, it’s more like a manifesto: the thing is 44 pages long.
As you might expect, it’s full of some helpful advisories and cringe-inducing tips and dictates on how the ideal UBS-er will present his or herself in the workplace.
But since it’s a tome, and it’s since it’s written in French, we’ve distilled the most entertaining directives in the handbook for your entertainment pleasure.
Source: UBS
- 'A flawless appearance can bring inner peace and a sense of security.'
- 'Adopting impeccable behaviour extends to impeccable presentation.'
- 'The garment is a critical form of non-verbal communication.'
Source: UBS
- 'Jacket buttons should be closed. When seated, they must always be open.'
- 'Only when it is very hot, and after confirmation of your supervisor, can you wear the shirt without a jacket.'
- 'While blazers are equipped with pockets, they were not designed to contain a large number of personal effects or accessories. Leave these empty, so they do not deform.'
Source: UBS
- 'The jacket should be closed when you stand or you're travelling.'
- 'The shoulders should have natural proportions: if the shoulders are too broad you will appear too big with a too-small head.'
- 'Conversely, too narrow shoulders could make your head look excessively large.'
- 'The jacket must completely cover your posterior.'
Source: UBS
- 'Eyewear can only be in a subdued colour range.'
- 'Ultra-trendy eyewear or too showy coloured glasses are not tolerated. Ultra-hip glasses or lenses in too gaudy colours are not allowed.'
- 'Make sure that your jewelry be matched to the metallic colour of your glasses' frames.'
- 'Sunglasses cannot be worn on top of the head.'
Source: UBS
- 'A scent should at first be perceptible at a distance - an arm's length - but should be discreet.'
- 'If you like wearing perfume or after-shave, remember, the scent of a perfume is more pleasant than being invaded by a fragrant cloud.'
- 'Try a new fragrance during your lunch break.'
Source: UBS
- 'The ideal time to apply perfume is directly after you take a hot shower, when your pores are still open.'
- 'In addition, your skin should not be dry. Therefore, you should always first apply body lotion to your skin.'
- 'It is important that this lotion is fragrance free or smells neutral, because even if it's pleasant, when mixed with the perfume it could clash and be too harsh.'
Source: UBS
- 'Stop wearing bracelets and earrings.'
- 'Piercings, besides earrings, and tattoos are prohibited. Tattoos, piercings or anklets are outdated and do not look professional.'
- 'You can wear a watch to the extent it does not threaten not safety.'
- 'Out of consideration for our foreign customers, avoid conspicuous religious symbols.'
Source: UBS
- 'Every little hair that grows on the body has a function. The eyebrows protect the eyes from perspiration and eyelashes protect dust and small insects. Nose hair traps dust and foreign matter...'
Source: UBS
- 'Our body odor can not be changed. However, we can ensure that it produces only pleasant scents.'
- 'Strong breath (garlic, onions, cigarettes) can have a significant impact on communication. It is nevertheless possible to fight bad breath - during the week avoid dishes made with garlic and onions.'
Source: UBS
- 'Factors that lead to the pollution of the skin are many. Since our skin is basically our 'first' garment, it requires care too.'
- 'We recommend protecting skin by applying a skin cream that consists of nourishing and soothing elements. Thus, your skin will appear beautiful and you will be radiant!'
- FYI - this was in the man section.
Source: UBS
- 'If you wear a watch, it suggests reliability and that punctuality is of great concern to you.'
Source: UBS
- 'An appropriate remedy to prolong the life of shoes is to replace heels early.'
- 'Always put on your shoes with the help of a shoehorn.'
- 'Completely unlace your shoes after use.'
- 'After having worn a pair of shoes, allow your shoes at least one day, so let the leather dry out and rest.'
Source: UBS
- 'Each time you remove your suit, untie your tie and hang or wrap it.'
- 'Give your tie at least one rest day before reuse.'
- 'The tip of your tie should under no circumstances enter your pants.'
Source: UBS
- 'Underwear is among the most intimate parts of our clothing.'
- 'Your underwear must not be visible through your clothes, or stand out.'
- 'Your figure should not suffer from the way you wear your underwear.'
Source: UBS
