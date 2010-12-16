La DressCode: The Banker's Guide To Dressing And Smelling Like A Winner

You’re not going to believe this, but UBS has published a manual instructing its bankers how to dress (and what to smell like).

Actually, it’s more like a manifesto: the thing is 44 pages long.

As you might expect, it’s full of some helpful advisories and cringe-inducing tips and dictates on how the ideal UBS-er will present his or herself in the workplace.

But since it’s a tome, and it’s since it’s written in French, we’ve distilled the most entertaining directives in the handbook for your entertainment pleasure.

Source: UBS

'A flawless appearance can bring inner peace and a sense of security.'

'Adopting impeccable behaviour extends to impeccable presentation.'

'The garment is a critical form of non-verbal communication.' Source: UBS Jackets for women: Keep them closed unless you're sitting 'Jacket buttons should be closed. When seated, they must always be open.'

'Only when it is very hot, and after confirmation of your supervisor, can you wear the shirt without a jacket.'

'While blazers are equipped with pockets, they were not designed to contain a large number of personal effects or accessories. Leave these empty, so they do not deform.' Source: UBS Jacket for men: Don't look like a pinhead 'The jacket should be closed when you stand or you're travelling.'

'The shoulders should have natural proportions: if the shoulders are too broad you will appear too big with a too-small head.'

'Conversely, too narrow shoulders could make your head look excessively large.'

'The jacket must completely cover your posterior.' Source: UBS Glasses: Keep them characterless 'Eyewear can only be in a subdued colour range.'

'Ultra-trendy eyewear or too showy coloured glasses are not tolerated. Ultra-hip glasses or lenses in too gaudy colours are not allowed.'

'Make sure that your jewelry be matched to the metallic colour of your glasses' frames.'

'Sunglasses cannot be worn on top of the head.' Source: UBS Perfume: Don't be an invading cloud 'A scent should at first be perceptible at a distance - an arm's length - but should be discreet.'

'If you like wearing perfume or after-shave, remember, the scent of a perfume is more pleasant than being invaded by a fragrant cloud.'

'Try a new fragrance during your lunch break.' Source: UBS More on perfume: Whatever you do, do NOT using a lotion that clashes 'The ideal time to apply perfume is directly after you take a hot shower, when your pores are still open.'

'In addition, your skin should not be dry. Therefore, you should always first apply body lotion to your skin.'

'It is important that this lotion is fragrance free or smells neutral, because even if it's pleasant, when mixed with the perfume it could clash and be too harsh.' Source: UBS Jewelry: A watch is allowed if it's not a safety threat 'Stop wearing bracelets and earrings.'

'Piercings, besides earrings, and tattoos are prohibited. Tattoos, piercings or anklets are outdated and do not look professional.'

'You can wear a watch to the extent it does not threaten not safety.'

'Out of consideration for our foreign customers, avoid conspicuous religious symbols.' Source: UBS

Hair: Don't underestimate its importance 'Every little hair that grows on the body has a function. The eyebrows protect the eyes from perspiration and eyelashes protect dust and small insects. Nose hair traps dust and foreign matter...' Source: UBS Bad breath: Be vigilant 'Our body odor can not be changed. However, we can ensure that it produces only pleasant scents.'

'Strong breath (garlic, onions, cigarettes) can have a significant impact on communication. It is nevertheless possible to fight bad breath - during the week avoid dishes made with garlic and onions.' Source: UBS Facials: Not just for women... 'Factors that lead to the pollution of the skin are many. Since our skin is basically our 'first' garment, it requires care too.'

'We recommend protecting skin by applying a skin cream that consists of nourishing and soothing elements. Thus, your skin will appear beautiful and you will be radiant!'

FYI - this was in the man section. Source: UBS Watches: What do you want it to say about you? 'If you wear a watch, it suggests reliability and that punctuality is of great concern to you.' Source: UBS Shoes: If you're not using a shoe horn, get out 'An appropriate remedy to prolong the life of shoes is to replace heels early.'

'Always put on your shoes with the help of a shoehorn.'

'Completely unlace your shoes after use.'

'After having worn a pair of shoes, allow your shoes at least one day, so let the leather dry out and rest.' Source: UBS Ties: Length perfection and letting it have a siesta is key 'Each time you remove your suit, untie your tie and hang or wrap it.'

'Give your tie at least one rest day before reuse.'

'The tip of your tie should under no circumstances enter your pants.' Source: UBS Underwear: Your body shouldn't suffer... 'Underwear is among the most intimate parts of our clothing.'

'Your underwear must not be visible through your clothes, or stand out.'

'Your figure should not suffer from the way you wear your underwear.' Source: UBS Shirts: Remember to be an elitist 'Do not wash, nor ever iron your shirts yourself.' Source: UBS Now check out how Goldman Sachs wants its bankers to dress... 'Be A Sponge' And 15 More Career Tips From Goldman Sachs >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.