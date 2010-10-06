UBS Is Going Gaga For NJ Gov Chris Christie With Parties, Excited Emails, And Speeches

UBS is having a bit of a love affair with Chris Christie, the genial no-nonsense Governor of New Jersey you probably know best for his stance against teacher unions and speeches like this one, in which he tells a teacher, “if you wanted to put on a show and giggle every time I say something, then I have no interest in answering your question,”:



And this one, in which Christie tells a teacher to quit if she’s unhappy with her job.

Christie thinks New Jersey and its teacher’s unions, among its other institutions, are a microcosm for the entire country right now – stifling overregulation, high taxes, too much debt – he thinks he has a pretty good solution and he gives speeches in rooms filled to the brim with people that agree with him.

Of course a number of those people are Wall Streeters, and recently, UBS filled a whole room with 200 or so people (UBS employees and clients) who were dying to hear Christie speak.

The talk included, UBS is showering the New Jersey Governor with PDA.

Bob McCann, the head of UBS Asset Management, and who held a fundraiser for Christie at his house, introduced him to the audience and happily disclosed his love of the Gov:

“I had a fundraiser for Christie at my home and yes, I did vote for him. Now that I’ve gotten that out there, let me say that events like this are very important to the kind of company that we want to be at UBS… and that is a company that takes the very best thinkers in the world and makes them available to our clients and our partners. And that’s what today is about.”

Then Christie got up to speak. During the course speech, Christie got two full standing ovations and a third from some guy up front who enthusiastically jumped up as soon as Christie took the stage.

You can watch McCann’s intro and Christie’s speech by clicking here.

And here’s an email from John Decker, a managing director at UBS, that’s enthusiastically going viral inside UBS right now.

