Wall Street Strategists Are Getting Wishy-Washy

Photo: jurvetson via Flickr

With global economic uncertainty elevated, it has gotten increasingly difficult to find a Wall Street strategist willing to make a call with any convictionThis morning, UBS’s US Equity Strategy team led by Jonathan Golub published a report titled Cautious But Constructive. That’s Wall Street-speak for “we kinda like stocks, but we’re also scared to death of them.”



His note included a bearish point, a somewhat bearish point, a bullish point, and lukewarm-ish bullish point.

The four bullet points from the cover of UBS’s report:

Expect Continued Near-Term Volatility

Credit Shock Most Likely Avoided

U.S. Fundamentals Remain Solid

UBS Economic Insights Support Our Constructive View

As you can see, there’s not a whole lot of conviction.

It’s worth noting that Golub’s team sees the S&P 500 ending the year at 1,475.

SEE ALSO: UBS: These 14 Companies Will Shield You From The Europocalypse >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.