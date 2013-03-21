Former UBS Banker Wasn't Seeking Underage Prostitutes Because He Had Sex With 10 That Were Over 18

Former UBS banker Juerg Buergrin, who was the head of operations for the Swiss bank in Singapore, is on trial for allegedly having sex with an underage Singaporean prostitute.



The banker’s lawyer says he wasn’t actively seeking underage sex. In fact, he sought the services of at least 10 other prostitutes ages 20 to 43, Bloomberg News reports

Buergrin’s lawyer has already claimed that the banker was deceived by the pimp and the 17-year-old prostitute about her age.

Prostitution is legal in Singapore, but prostitutes have to be at least 18 years-old.

The alleged underage sexual encounters happened in luxury hotels in September 2010 and January 2011, the report said. Buergrin was married with two children at the time, according to Bloomberg.

50-one other men, both foreign and local, have been charged with having sex with an underage prostitute. Buergrin is the first to go to trial, though.

The maximum jail sentence for underage sex in Singapore is seven years.

