UBS' Excellent Presentation: This Recession May Be Over But We're Not Out Of This Bubble Yet

The world economy might have broken free from its shackles of negative growth, but its yet to escape the bubble that got it there, according to a presentation from UBS’ Thomas Zimmerman.



While consumers might yet again be spending cash, many of the core problems that were at the root of the credit crisis still remain. They’re reflected in the ongoing crisis in Greece and U.S.’ state crises.

Namely, its debt.

Check Out Why We’re Not Out Of This Bubble Yet >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.