Two Ex-UBS Bankers Accused of Helping Their Rich American Clients Evade Taxes Since 2000

A former UBS banker allegedly encouraged his rich American clients to avoid disclosing their hidden offshore accounts, and to hide their assets from the IRS, the New York Times reported.



Renzo Gadola is the head of RG Investment Partners, an Zurich-based investment advisory firm.

He worked at UBS from 1995 to 2008.

Another co-conspirator, who the authorities won’t name, was also a former senior UBS private banking executive, and was involved in the conspiracy too.

The pair allegedly helped a ton of clients evade taxes from 2000 until now, through a small Swiss bank called Basler Kantonalbank.

From the New York Times,

The co-conspirator, a Swiss citizen, oversaw hundreds of American clients. When he left in 2003 to set up an independent investment firm in Switzerland, he took about 150 UBS clients with him.

The accusation… underscores how Swiss bank secrecy continues to flourish despite the recent United States crackdown on UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank, in connection with offshore private banking services that enabled wealthy Americans to evade taxes.

The pair didn’t even try and hide their scheme, according to the report:

When one moneyed client told Gadola’s partner he wanted to disclose his secret account through a voluntary I.R.S. program that would see him face fewer penalties, the banker said the account was too small “to bother disclosing and that doing so ‘would bring trouble for both of them.'”

The client was still keen to reveal his secret, so his banker told him to draw up some fake banking records so the money would look like a loan.

Gadola told the same client that his cash had been withdrawn from Basler and was being kept in RG Investment’s offices so there was no paper trail.

Gadola told another client the likelihood of his secret accounts being uncovered was “practically zero per cent.” And “You have no link to UBS whatsoever, so 99.9 per cent you have nothing to worry about.”

Obviously whatever threats the US government has made to Switzerland over the bank basically advertising “tax-evasion services,” barely made an imprint, and certainly hasn’t influenced other Swiss bankers to follow suit.

