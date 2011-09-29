Why Ann Taylor's LOFT Is The Fastest-Growing Brand In America

Photo: kathika via Flickr

Ann Taylor’s stock is the most attractive of any retailer’s, says UBS in its latest global equity research report.This is largely due to its LOFT spinoff, which was launched in 1996 and targets young professionals with more casual, trendy clothing.



This is a big turnaround for a company that was cutting jobs and closing stores as recently as 2009.

On top of high sales from the fall, Ann Taylor is scoring points with its latest advertising campaigns, which features celebrities like Katie Holmes — and signs are good for holiday lines, according to UBS.

The company has also thrown $15 million into e-commerce — which has proved to be smart, because online sales for both brands are up 30%.

So it’s no surprise that Ann Taylor’s LOFT was recently named the fastest growing brand in America by RetailSails, with a 161% year-over-year growth.

Now read about why UBS says Talbot’s doesn’t have any leadership or brand vision >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.