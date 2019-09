Societe Generale throws in the towel on UBS (UBS) and Credit Suisse (CS) on concerns about investment banking weakness:

UBS AG (UBS) downgraded from Hold to SELL.

Credit Suisse (CS) downgraded from Hold to SELL.

These would have been great calls a year ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.