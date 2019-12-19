Amazon, Coca-Cola, Walgreens, and more: Here are one Wall Street firm's top 20 high-conviction calls of 2020

Reuters

UBS Research Management asked all of its North American analysts for their top stock picks for next year.

Then, UBS compiled a list of the top 20 stock picks, highlighting equities with the most compelling “Buy” or “Sell” ratings for the year ahead, according to report released Wednesday.

Here are the top 20 high-conviction stock picks for 2020, from UBS.

Read more on Business Insider.

In gearing up for 2020, UBS Research Management decided to ask all of its North American analysts a simple question – what is your top pick for 2020?

The result is a 20-stock list of high-conviction equity picks with the “most compelling Buy- or Sell- rated investment ideas for the year ahead,” wrote Joseph Parkhill and Peter Lennox-King, product managers at UBS US Equity Product Management.

The report, released Wednesday, focuses on stocks where UBS analysts “have a truly differentiated view vs. consensus,” according to the note.

The list includes stocks across a number of industries, including financials, healthcare, and consumer companies. It’s also generally bullish – of the 20 stocks listed, UBS analysts have “buy” ratings on 15, and “sell” ratings on five. UBS also considered each stock’s upside or downside to price targets, skew towards risk or reward, and sector weighting to roughly balance the S&P 500 index, according to the report.

Here are the top 20 stocks for 2020, according to UBS, ranked in ascending order of total return to price target.

1. United States Steel Corp.

Ticker: X

Rating: Sell

Price (12/16/19): $US13

UBS price target: $US7

Total return to price target: -45%

Sector: Industrial

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

2. Seagate Technology

Smith Collection via Getty Images Sign with logo on facade of headquarters of hard drive and computer hardware maker Seagate in the Silicon Valley, Fremont, California, July 28, 2018.

Ticker: STX

Rating: Sell

Price (12/16/19): $US59

UBS price target: $US41

Total return to price target: -26%

Sector: TMT

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

3. Ciena Corp.

Ticker: CIEN

Rating: Sell

Price (12/16/19): $US41

UBS price target: $US34

Total return to price target: -18%

Sector: TMT

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

4. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Images

Ticker: WBA

Rating: Sell

Price (12/16/19): $US58

UBS price target: $US50

Total return to price target: -10%

Sector: Healthcare

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

5. Cummins Inc.

Ticker: CMI

Rating: Sell

Price (12/16/19): $US182

UBS price target: $US162

Total return to price target: -8%

Sector: Industrial

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

6. ServiceNow Inc.

Ticker: NOW

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US282

UBS price target: $US310

Total return to price target: 10%

Sector: TMT

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

7. Varian Medical Systems

Ticker: VAR

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US143

UBS price target: $US160

Total return to price target: 12%

Sector: Healthcare

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

8. American Electric Power

Ticker: AEP

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US93

UBS price target: $US105

Total return to price target: 16%

Sector: Energy

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

9. Hasbro Inc.

Reuters/Sandy Huffaker

Ticker: HAS

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US102

UBS price target: $US117

Total return to price target: 17%

Sector: Consumer

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

10. Axis Capital Holdings

Reuters

Ticker: AXS

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US60

UBS price target: $US69

Total return to price target: 18%

Sector: Financials

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

11. Lowe’s

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Ticker: LOW

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US120

UBS price target: $US140

Total return to price target: 18%

Sector: Consumer

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

12. Amazon.com

Joey Hadden/Business Insider Each Amazon Go store offers something different.

Ticker: AMZN

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US1,769

UBS price target: $US2,100

Total return to price target: 19%

Sector: TMT

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

13. Coca-Cola

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee 8.5 ounce bottles of Coca-Cola at the Cadillac Championship golf tournament in Doral, Fla.

Ticker: KO

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US54

UBS price target: $US63

Total return to price target: 19%

Sector: Consumer

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

14. S&P Global

AP Photo/Richard Drew Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 8, 2019.

Ticker: SPGI

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US273

UBS price target: $US324

Total return to price target: 20%

Sector: Financials

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

15. Norfolk Southern

Ticker: NSC

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US191

UBS price target: $US225

Total return to price target: 20%

Sector: Industrial

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

16. Citigroup

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 23, 2012.

Ticker: C

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US77

UBS price target: $US93

Total return to price target: 24%

Sector: Financials

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

17. Catalent Inc.

Associated Press FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo specialist Thomas McArdle, left, and trader Jonathan Corpina, right, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Dec. 18. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Ticker: CTLT

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US53

UBS price target: $US66

Total return to price target: 24%

Sector: Healthcare

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

18. General Electric

AP Images / Richard Drew

Ticker: GE

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US11

UBS price target: $US14

Total return to price target: 26%

Sector: Industrial

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

19. T-Mobile US

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Pedestrians walk past a T-Mobile store in New York, U.S., April 27, 2018.

Ticker: TMUS

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US75

UBS price target: $US96

Total return to price target: 27%

Sector: TMT

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

1. Tenet Healthcare Corp

Reuters

Ticker: THC

Rating: Buy

Price (12/16/19): $US38

UBS price target: $US53

Total return to price target: 40%

Sector: Healthcare

Source: UBS US Equity Product Management

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.