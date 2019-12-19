Amazon, Coca-Cola, Walgreens, and more: Here are one Wall Street firm's top 20 high-conviction calls of 2020

- UBS Research Management asked all of its North American analysts for their top stock picks for next year.
- Then, UBS compiled a list of the top 20 stock picks, highlighting equities with the most compelling “Buy” or “Sell” ratings for the year ahead, according to report released Wednesday.
- Here are the top 20 high-conviction stock picks for 2020, from UBS.
In gearing up for 2020, UBS Research Management decided to ask all of its North American analysts a simple question – what is your top pick for 2020?
The result is a 20-stock list of high-conviction equity picks with the “most compelling Buy- or Sell- rated investment ideas for the year ahead,” wrote Joseph Parkhill and Peter Lennox-King, product managers at UBS US Equity Product Management.
The report, released Wednesday, focuses on stocks where UBS analysts “have a truly differentiated view vs. consensus,” according to the note.
The list includes stocks across a number of industries, including financials, healthcare, and consumer companies. It’s also generally bullish – of the 20 stocks listed, UBS analysts have “buy” ratings on 15, and “sell” ratings on five. UBS also considered each stock’s upside or downside to price targets, skew towards risk or reward, and sector weighting to roughly balance the S&P 500 index, according to the report.
Here are the top 20 stocks for 2020, according to UBS, ranked in ascending order of total return to price target.
1. United States Steel Corp.
Ticker: X
Rating: Sell
Price (12/16/19): $US13
UBS price target: $US7
Total return to price target: -45%
Sector: Industrial
2. Seagate Technology
Ticker: STX
Rating: Sell
Price (12/16/19): $US59
UBS price target: $US41
Total return to price target: -26%
Sector: TMT
3. Ciena Corp.
Ticker: CIEN
Rating: Sell
Price (12/16/19): $US41
UBS price target: $US34
Total return to price target: -18%
Sector: TMT
4. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
Ticker: WBA
Rating: Sell
Price (12/16/19): $US58
UBS price target: $US50
Total return to price target: -10%
Sector: Healthcare
5. Cummins Inc.
Ticker: CMI
Rating: Sell
Price (12/16/19): $US182
UBS price target: $US162
Total return to price target: -8%
Sector: Industrial
6. ServiceNow Inc.
Ticker: NOW
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US282
UBS price target: $US310
Total return to price target: 10%
Sector: TMT
7. Varian Medical Systems
Ticker: VAR
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US143
UBS price target: $US160
Total return to price target: 12%
Sector: Healthcare
8. American Electric Power
Ticker: AEP
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US93
UBS price target: $US105
Total return to price target: 16%
Sector: Energy
9. Hasbro Inc.
Ticker: HAS
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US102
UBS price target: $US117
Total return to price target: 17%
Sector: Consumer
10. Axis Capital Holdings
Ticker: AXS
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US60
UBS price target: $US69
Total return to price target: 18%
Sector: Financials
11. Lowe’s
Ticker: LOW
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US120
UBS price target: $US140
Total return to price target: 18%
Sector: Consumer
12. Amazon.com
Ticker: AMZN
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US1,769
UBS price target: $US2,100
Total return to price target: 19%
Sector: TMT
13. Coca-Cola
Ticker: KO
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US54
UBS price target: $US63
Total return to price target: 19%
Sector: Consumer
14. S&P Global
Ticker: SPGI
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US273
UBS price target: $US324
Total return to price target: 20%
Sector: Financials
15. Norfolk Southern
Ticker: NSC
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US191
UBS price target: $US225
Total return to price target: 20%
Sector: Industrial
16. Citigroup
Ticker: C
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US77
UBS price target: $US93
Total return to price target: 24%
Sector: Financials
17. Catalent Inc.
Ticker: CTLT
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US53
UBS price target: $US66
Total return to price target: 24%
Sector: Healthcare
18. General Electric
Ticker: GE
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US11
UBS price target: $US14
Total return to price target: 26%
Sector: Industrial
19. T-Mobile US
Ticker: TMUS
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US75
UBS price target: $US96
Total return to price target: 27%
Sector: TMT
1. Tenet Healthcare Corp
Ticker: THC
Rating: Buy
Price (12/16/19): $US38
UBS price target: $US53
Total return to price target: 40%
Sector: Healthcare
