15 Stocks Traders Have Suddenly Begun To Short

UBS is out with its list of the top 15 new stocks that were shorted by the most clients.These aren’t the companies that are the most shorted, just ones that have seen an uptick lately.
Some are already causing investors major pains.
Note: Stocks identified are from a UBS report for companies shorted July 14. Data on YTD returns and short per cent of float are from Yahoo Finance .
Ytd return: +10.66%
Short per cent of float: 0.9%
Multinational conglomerate United Technologies Corporation is also a military contractor and is expected to face budget cuts as President Obama withdraws troops from Iraq and Afghanistan.
Ytd return: -27.89%
Short per cent of float: 1.1%
Bank of America's short interest (i.e. number of share that have been sold short) surged 12% in the first half of June because of the company, and the financial sector's exposure to the European debt crisis. Meanwhile, it is expected to face an additional $32 billion loss linked to the housing crisis in the next three years and may need $50 billion in additional capital.
Ytd return: -23.64%
Short per cent of float: 1.2%
Goldman has faced prop losses and is said to be losing clout in the financial community. It is looking for a replacement for Lloyd Blankfein and other key personnel. Moreover, Goldman is likely to reel from the hit financial stocks are taking. The company also missed earnings estimates on drop in trading income.
Ytd return: +11.6%
Short per cent of float: 1.2%
It is unclear whether Gilead's HIV treatment Btripla will receive regulatory approval late this summer. If not the stock is expected to tumble from its recent highs.
Ytd return: -19.31%
Short per cent of float: 1.6%
Staffing company Manpower Inc. has been bucking under the pressure of a weak job market which has recently seen the unemployment rate climb.
Ytd return: -27.1%
Short per cent of float: 3%
IT and services company Computer Sciences Corporation has seen the number of shorted shares rise by 430K to 4.89 million. The company missed earnings expectations in the last quarter and though it won a huge order from the U.S. navy, weaker government spending trends are expected to hurt the company.
Ytd return: +25.97%
Short per cent of float: 3.8%
After BHP Billiton made a 60%-above premium bid for Petrohawk, natural gas shares soared, and many decided to short the 'shale mania'. Heavy on natural gas, Southwestern Energy Co. became a natural stock to short.
Ytd return: +15.08%
Short per cent of float: 3.8%
In its latest quarter, Clorox lowered its earnings guidance on pressures from rising costs. Meanwhile by raising the costs of its products it could hurt demand. And its stock isn't cheap.
Meanwhile billionaire Carl Icahn's bid for Clorox was aimed at encouraging others to make an offer for Clorox and that its shares have now reached levels not supported by fundamentals.
Ytd return: -14.52%
Short per cent of float: N/A
Pressured by President Dilma Rousseff, Petrobras reduced gas prices by 9.7% in the last quarter. Investors are said to be losing faith in the company over growing concerns of Rousseff's activism affecting company policy.
Petrobras is expected to cut natural gas prices by 14.3% as of August 1, as Brazil struggles to rein inflation.
Ytd return: +37.19%
Short per cent of float: N/A
China's second biggest telecom operator has come under increased pressure from local rivals like China Mobile. The brand is launching a new smartphone line this month but continues to risk losing market share.
Ytd return: -27.04%
Short per cent of float: N/A
64 million Frontier Communications shares have been sold short, according to Capital IQ. The company has a short interest of 6.4%, according to The Motley Fool.
Ytd return: +43.1%
Short per cent of float: 5.9%
Electronic Arts will be taking on debt to fund the acquisition of PopCap and it isn't expected to add value to the company. EA's management has done poorly with previous acquisitions.
Ytd return: +36.46%
Short per cent of float: 7%
Chemical makers in general saw their share prices soar after Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway made a bid for Lubrizol. Analysts argue that just because Lubrizol is worth its valuation doesn't mean other companies like NewMarket are worth as much as investors are paying.
Ytd return: +33.77%
Short per cent of float: 9.2%
After BHP Billiton made a high bid for Petrohawk, natural gas shares soared, and many decided to short the 'shale mania'. Heavy on natural gas, Range Resources became a natural stock to short.
Ytd return: -42.24%
Short per cent of float: 20.7%
Greenhill & Co.has seen some of its top brass leave the company which posted $1.52 million net loss in two and a half years in its first quarter this year.
The company has argued that the departures will have no material impact on its business and expects to gain from M&A in coming months.
