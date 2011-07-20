15 Stocks Traders Have Suddenly Begun To Short

Photo: Bloomberg Markets Magazine

UBS is out with its list of the top 15 new stocks that were shorted by the most clients.These aren’t the companies that are the most shorted, just ones that have seen an uptick lately.



Some are already causing investors major pains.

Note: Stocks identified are from a UBS report for companies shorted July 14. Data on YTD returns and short per cent of float are from Yahoo Finance .

