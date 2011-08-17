The 15 Stocks That Everyone Loves To Short

UBS is out with its latest list of the 15 stocks that are shorted by the most clients.



The list includes some big blue chips, like J&J and Verizon, and includes some like Greenmountain Coffee that has perennially frustrated for short sellers.

Others like Boston Properties are new to the list.

Note: Stocks identified are from a UBS report, based on its highest concentration of clients. Data on YTD returns and short per cent of float are from Yahoo Finance.

