REPORT: UBS Plans To Axe 10,000 Jobs

Photo: UBS

The FT’s Daniel Schäfer is reporting that UBS will announce up to 10,000 job cuts next Tuesday.More from Schäfer:



Switzerland’s largest bank by assets will significantly shrink the trading side and complexity of its investment bank and as a consequence also cut thousands of jobs in its back office over the next few years, three people close to the situation said.

…

The new strategy, hammered out in several executive board meetings in New York this week and set to be announced next Tuesday, will lead to the closure of a sizeable part of UBS’s fixed-income trading operations and other capital-intensive areas of the investment bank.

Regulators are coming down hard on investment banks perceived to be engaged in risky trading activities, and fixed-income is one major area affected.

