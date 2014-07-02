UberX Is Cutting Its Rates In The Bay Area

UberX just cut its rates by 25% in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose — and it’s about time.

Uber is popular in San Francisco. But a look at Uber’s blog reveals that San Francisco was one of the last places to get the UberX discount that some cities have enjoyed for weeks.

Just last week Uber cut rates in Columbus, Houston, and Chicago. Before that Nashville, Orange County (CA), and Los Angeles got the cut. And the list goes on.

Here’s how Uber broke the news:

It doesn’t say when the promo will end specifically. But perhaps the discounts will continue through at least October in the Bay Area, which often has an Indian summer lasting well into the fall months.

We’ve reached out to Uber and we’ll update this post when we hear back.

