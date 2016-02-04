For one day only, Uber will let you order an adorable 'puppy squad' to your office

On Wednesday, Uber is partnering with the television network Animal Planet to let you order an on-demand, adoptable puppy to your office.

Thirty dollars gets you 15 minutes of playtime with a “puppy squad” and their “coaches,” and Uber is donating all proceeds to animal shelters in participating cities.

Uber’s puppy promotion is only available in the Bay Area, Chicago, Los Angeles, Orange County, New York, Denver, Phoenix, and Washington DC.

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., you’ll be able to open your Uber app and request the “PUPPIES” option in your app.

If puppies are available, an Uber driver will transport both the puppy squad and the representatives assisting them to you. You’ll also be able to adopt the dog that comes to visit you.

Demand is sure to be high — last year during its UberKITTEN promotion, there was a shortage of kittens in New York City for delivery.

Puppy delivery is part of a weeklong promotion for Super Bowl 50. In addition, Uber is paying at least $250,000 to $500,000 to sponsor the Super Bowl Host Committee, which coordinates the transportation for the game, according to Quartz. (We hear that the actual number may be considerably higher.)

And, as part of its exclusive deal, Lyft and other car services won’t be let into the stadium area.

