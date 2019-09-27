Uber's latest Australian safety feature wants to prevent you annihilating cyclists with your car door

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images Uber has launched a new safety feature in Australia. Image, Getty

Uber has launched a new safety feature that is intended to prevent passengers ‘dooring’ cyclists.

‘Dooring’ is when a passenger opens their car door into a cyclist’s path, either hitting them or forcing them to swerve into traffic.

The new Uber app feature sends an alert to passengers when they’re going to be dropped off in a bike lane, reminding them to check before opening the door.

The “Bike Route Alerts” feature on the Uber app gives passengers a push notification, which lets them know if their next drop off is near a bike lane or bike route. It acts as a reminder for passengers to look out for cyclists before opening the car door.

Uber’s new alert is being rolled out across 18 cities and towns in Australia including Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Sydney, Darwin and Perth.

The ridesharing giant will also be rolling out an education campaign on the ‘Dutch Reach’, the technique of swivelling to look over your shoulder before opening your car door.

The Dutch Reach was pioneered in Netherlands, with the city of Utrecht in particular listed as one of the most bike-friendly cities in the world.

According to Vic Roads, one of the biggest risks to bike riders is car doors being opened in their path. Between July 2011 and June 2016 there were 771 dooring incidents in Victoria. Of those, 177 were serious injuries and two were fatal.

