Uber's Seamless Killer Is Launching A Dinner Option In Los Angeles

Starting today, you can order dinner with the tap of a button and have it arrive within 10 minutes.

It’s part of Uber’s UberFRESH initiative, which launched in August to deliver fresh lunches from local restaurants.

On Monday, Uber announced it’s expanding that service to dinnertime, too. The catch is that Uber’s Seamless killer is only operating in two areas currently: Beverly Hills/West Hollywood and Westside Los Angeles, though its blog post today indicates that UberFRESH “

will continue to expand to other neighborhoods soon.”

Here’s how it works: You open the Uber app, use the slider at the bottom to select UberFRESH, and select your delivery location. An Uber driver will drop off your meal curbside. UberFRESH’s menus offer different lunch and dinner meals daily, and are changed weekly, with offerings from local restaurants.

UberFRESH is just one of several delivery options the company is experimenting with. This summer, Uber announced it would be testing something called “Corner Store” in Washington, D.C., a service that provides on-demand convenience store goods.

Earlier this year, Uber launched something called “Uber Rush” in New York City. It’s a courier service not unlike Postmates that relies on on-foot and bike messengers to get your packages and belongings from point A to point B. And Uber has experimented with a variety of on-demand services — from UberKitten, which delivered a cute cat to your office on National Cat Day, to on-demand flu shots.

If Uber’s lunch and dinner delivery service is a success, it could expand beyond Los Angeles and into other markets, taking on services like Seamless-Grubhub and Sprig. In the near future, it’s possible Uber won’t be just another on-demand car service, but an on-demand service catering to your every need.

