Uber’s safety systems are still failing to protect the 32,000 drivers it works with, a NSW government report has found

The new insights come ahead of safety legislation to be implemented in NSW this year.

Several state governments have now moved to introduce laws to better protect gig workers.

A raft of documents from a 2021 audit of Uber in NSW reveal the company failed to follow up on car insurance checks and let some drivers engaged with its service work 61 days in a row.

The documents, obtained by The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, come from an audit report on Uber delivered by the NSW Point to Point Transport Commissioner in July 2021.

While the audit unveiled the company’s failure to manage sexual misconduct cases and driver identification, these as-of-yet unscrutinised documents show the global gig economy giant also neglected worker safety in other areas, including insurance checks and fatigue management.

The new revelations come amid increasing pressure globally for stronger regulations for gig economy platforms, including a push to reclassify the industry’s mostly independent contractor workforce as employees.

The documents identify more than 50 issues at Uber and show how gaps in its systems allowed the problems to occur.

The audit document noted Uber did not check whether drivers had the right third party property damage insurance or that it was current at all times they were driving.

A spokesperson for Uber told the Sydney Morning Herald the company checks driver’s insurance when they sign up and that its trips are covered by NSW compulsory third party injury insurance and Uber’s own contingent insurance policy.

The documents also showed 26% of drivers out of a sample of more than 11,000 shifts had completed shifts of 12 to 13 hours, calling into question the effectiveness of the company’s fatigue management policy.

The audit shows a small proportion of drivers are working for 17 hours a day.

Another sample of trip data showed 2,189 workers were driving for Uber for at least 30 consecutive days while 458 of those drove 61 consecutive days — the entire tested period.

In recent months legislation across several Australian states has sought to increase gig workers safety through legislation.

In June last year the NSW government unveiled new proposed laws around safety requirements it said were the “toughest” in the country, with the police, SafeWork and Transport for NSW empowered to increase compliance activity.

It followed the conclusion of a joint task force examining delivery worker safety after seven delivery riders were killed in 2020 on the state’s roads.

And in January the Victorian government released a set of minimum standards that would force platforms like Airtasker, Uber and Deliveroo to publish average take home pay benchmarked against Australia’s minimum wage as well as offer workers an independent review process to appeal being booted off their platforms.

But the Transport Workers Union (TWU) has countered some of the actions. It told Business Insider Australia in June that the NSW government’s inquiry prevented unions and workers from putting forward evidence, and was overwhelmingly dictated by the global platforms that participated.

The TWU pulled out of the NSW government’s taskforce in April 2021, citing concerns it was caving to pressure from the delivery companies.

Commissioner Anthony Wing said in a statement that Uber had been directed to make improvements to its systems.

“My team has been working closely with them to ensure that those improvements are made,” Wing said.

“Once the audit is closed, I will issue a statement highlighting Uber’s actions and improvements in response to the audit’s directions.”

In response to the new findings the TWU reiterated its stance a federal body needed to be created to regulate the industry.

“Gig workers need an independent Federal body to create & enforce minimum standards in the industry – that’ll smash the system of exploitation these gig giants have imported to Australia and extend rights & protections to ALL drivers,” the TWU said in a tweet on Wednesday.