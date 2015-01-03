This Chart Of Uber Rides Shows Where People Stayed Out The Latest On New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve was probably Uber’s biggest night of the year. The company stood to generate $US100 million in revenue that day. Uber estimated it would give 2 million rides on New Year’s Eve.

In a blog post today, Uber presented some charts and numbers to show just how big New Year’s Eve was for the company.

In one chart, Uber showed how many trips were taken throughout the night in five major cities: Cape Town, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Sydney.

More people stayed out and took rides the latest in Paris than any other major city, according to Uber. Usage in the city peaked at 4 a.m., whereas in New York City it peaked at just 9 p.m.

Uber’s blog post contained some impressive numbers, too. At the night’s peak, for example, Uber drivers dropped off 58 customers per second, and more than 100,000 people were in an Uber vehicle at the stroke of midnight. And over half of Uber’s surge-priced trips happened between the hours of 12:30 and 2:30 a.m., as the company predicted earlier this week.

Last month, Uber raised a $US1.2 billion round of funding, valuing the startup at $US41 billion. In a blog post, Uber CEo Travis Kalanick says the company plans to use its new funding money to create more than 1 million jobs this year, and to “make significant investments, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.”

