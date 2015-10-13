Uber's new competition is like cash cab for startup pitches

Getty Images

It will be like startup pitching crossed with cash cab when Uber debuts #Uberpitch during startup conference SydStart at the end of October.

Uber riders with a business idea just have to open their apps, slide over to the “Uberpitch” view, and request a ride between 10am and 4pm on the 29th of October. If the request is accepted, riders will get the opportunity to spend 15 minutes pitching an idea to a noted entrepreneur.

Top pitches will be featured on a new web series, presented by Yellow Brick Road chairman Mark Bouris, where entrants win funding, mentorships and a trip to San Francisco.

The judges include Bouris, Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie and designer Sarah-Jane Clarke.

Uber has been running competitions like these for a number of years in numerous countries and regions, most recently in Florida. Past winning ideas include a Kenyan app that allows househunters to bypass agents.

