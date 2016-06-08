Uber's head of global customer support is out

Tim Collins, Uber’s head of global customer support operations, has left the company.

According to Recode’s Johana Bhuiyan, Collins’ departure was announced in an email sent out Monday to internal employees.

He will be replaced by Austin Geidt, the former head of global expansion.

Collins left Amazon to joined Uber in January 2015. He was head of global customer support when nearly 6,000 email complaints were leaked four months ago with subject lines about sexual assault and rape.

Uber was not immediately available for comment.

