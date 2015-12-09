WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Meet 11 of Uber's first employees -- three of them are now billionaires

Five years ago, a tiny startup called Uber was founded.

Fast forward to today, and Uber has more than 3,000 employees worldwide. Uber is rumoured to be worth as much as ~ $60 billion, making it the most valuable private tech company in the world.



But where are Uber’s earliest employees now?

Many still work at Uber. Others have left to pursue other startups and startup-related ventures.

Oscar Salazar Ride Employed by Uber from: 2009 to 2011 Position at Uber: Founding member Where he is now: Although there's some dispute about it, early Uber documentation refers to Salazar as a co-founder of the company. He and Camp attended business school together then built Uber's first prototype with another school friend, Conrad Whelan. Salazar departed the company amicably soon after it launched. Now Salazar is the chief product and technology officer at Ride, a logistics startup that's focused solely on commuters and carpooling. Austin Geidt Austin Geidt/Twitter Employed by Uber from: 2010 to present Position at Uber: Head of Global Expansion and Head of Process Where she is now: Geidt started at Uber as an overdressed intern and employee number four; she says she struggled for the first months. At first, her job wasn't well defined, and saw her moving from handing out flyers to cold passersby to cold-calling drivers. She also took customer service calls at three in the morning. But now she heads up Uber's global expansion, which has spread to over 300 cities in more than 50 countries. Curtis Chambers YouTube/Screenshot Employed by Uber from: 2010 to present Position at Uber: Director of Engineering Where he is now: Before Uber, Chambers helped build Expensify, the popular online expense-reports startup, as well as contributing to open-source Drupal and Django. He's stayed as the director of engineering since he came to Uber, though on LinkedIn he describes himself as Uber's 'secret weapon.' Jordan Bonnet Jordan Bonnet/Twitter Employed by Uber from: 2010 to present Position at Uber: Senior Engineer Where he is now: Bonnet was the third engineer to join Uber and the first mobile (both iOS and Android) engineer. He's worked on various launches including Uber + Spotify. Domenic Narducci Alyson Shontell/Business Insider Employed by Uber from: 2011 to present Position at Uber: Software Engineer Where he is now: Narducci joined Uber as an intern back when it was still UberCab.com -- before San Francisco forced the name change. Since then he's moved around between different teams. He is currently the lead tech on the driver-technology platform under the mobile team. Scott Munro Scott Munro/LinkedIn Employed by Uber from: 2011 to present Position at Uber: Technical Program Manager -- Realtime platform Where he is now: Munro started his career as a banking analyst, but transitioned to business development with the iOS development service Catappult before starting at Uber. He has moved up in operations as the company has grown and now works with the engineering team on Uber's dispatch and realtime systems. Ryan McKillen Ryan McKillen/LinkedIn Employed by Uber from: 2010 to present Position at Uber: Senior Engineering Manager Where he is now: McKillen is currently building Uber's new engineering team in New York City, although his Twitter profile still nostalgically shows a cover photo of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge. Conrad Whelan YouTube/Screenshot Employed by Uber from: 2010 to present Position at Uber: Engineering Manager Where he is now: Whelan was Uber's first engineer and worked on 'everything and the kitchen sink' after moving to San Francisco from his native Calgary, Canada. He built the sign-up flows that allowed Uber to actually have any users. After the Uber launch, he worked on optimising the dispatch algorithms, but now is responsible for building out a full product-development team in the Netherlands. Rachel Holt Rachel Holt/LinkedIn Employed by Uber from: 2011 to present Position at Uber: Regional General Manager for Uber East Coast Where she is now: After getting an MBA from Stanford, Holt had decided to move across the country to DC to be with her boyfriend (now husband). She answered a job listing to launch Uber in DC and 10 days later, Uber did its first DC ride. The market turned out to be one of Uber's most combative, and the first where they had any regulatory issues. But Holt has stayed, and is now the Regional General Manager for Uber East Coast. Travis Kalanick is still Uber's CEO. (AP Photo/Paul Sakluma, File) Uber CEO and cofounder Travis Kalanick arrives at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Employed by Uber from: 2009 to present Position at Uber: CEO, cofounder Where he is now: Five years after Uber's launch in San Francisco, Kalanick is still at the company he helped found. Today, he's worth $6 billion.

