See how Uber's design changed through the years as it built itself into a $60 billion behemoth

Earlier this month, Uber unveiled a huge new redesign that seems meant to portray the company as friendlier. Gone is the sleek — but a bit intimidating — silver and black. Here is a more colourful and softer Uber.

But this isn’t the first time Uber has changed its look. Since it debuted as UberCab in 2010, Uber has gone through design phases that show how different values and issues have become important to the company.

Jacinthe Busson, who runs the site UX Timelines, has compiled a timeline of Uber’s website changes from 2010 to present. See how the look of the company has evolved as Travis Kalanick and co. built it into a juggernaut valued at over $60 billion.

2010: Uber launches in San Francisco as UberCab. This was its initial logo. Jacinthe Busson At the time, it cost about 1.5 times as much as a cab, but you could request a car in San Francisco by sending a text or pressing a button. Jacinthe Busson In this shot you can see the rudiments of the first iPhone app for UberCab. Jacinthe Busson Then Uber dropped the 'cab' from its name. Cleaner. Jacinthe Busson 'Everyone's private driver' started to look a bit more sleek. Jacinthe Busson As you can see, not everyone in 2010 had given up on flip phones, even in San Francisco. Jacinthe Busson 2011: Can you spot the difference? Uber was now available in multiple cities. Jacinthe Busson Here is the login screen on desktop. Jacinthe Busson 2012: Uber gets a luxe new logo. Jacinthe Busson The website stayed pretty similar though, with TechCrunch's review and a quote from investor Chris Sacca prominently displayed. Jacinthe Busson This is what the app looked like back then. Jacinthe Busson And the notification on iPhone. Jacinthe Busson 2013: Uber gets a major artistic upgrade. Jacinthe Busson The app also takes on a more black-and-white, sharper design. Jacinthe Busson Uber = Luxury. Jacinthe Busson Uber is empowerment. Jacinthe Busson Uber is style. Jacinthe Busson Uber is global. Jacinthe Busson Meet the company: Travis Kalanick loves Wii Tennis. Jacinthe Busson Uber wants you to get to know your drivers. Jacinthe Busson 2014: Uber is catering toward businesses. Jacinthe Busson Safety becomes a concern. Jacinthe Busson 2015: Colour is back, making it friendlier. Perhaps less sleek, but warmer. Jacinthe Busson Regular guy: not in a rakish suit. Jacinthe Busson A focus on women's empowerment. Jacinthe Busson And a focus on freedom. Jacinthe Busson Safety is expanded. Jacinthe Busson Here's the sign-up page. Jacinthe Busson Uber now has its own newsroom. Jacinthe Busson 2016: The big logo redesign, ditching any semblance of intimidation. Uber Very friendly. Business Insider Even the cartoons feel more inviting. Business Insider Uber wants everyone to just get along. Business Insider Uber works for the common good... Business Insider ...and is taking over the world. Business Insider

