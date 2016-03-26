See how Uber's design changed through the years as it built itself into a $60 billion behemoth

Earlier this month, Uber unveiled a huge new redesign that seems meant to portray the company as friendlier. Gone is the sleek — but a bit intimidating — silver and black. Here is a more colourful and softer Uber.
But this isn’t the first time Uber has changed its look. Since it debuted as UberCab in 2010, Uber has gone through design phases that show how different values and issues have become important to the company.
Jacinthe Busson, who runs the site UX Timelines, has compiled a timeline of Uber’s website changes from 2010 to present. See how the look of the company has evolved as Travis Kalanick and co. built it into a juggernaut valued at over $60 billion.
At the time, it cost about 1.5 times as much as a cab, but you could request a car in San Francisco by sending a text or pressing a button.
The website stayed pretty similar though, with TechCrunch's review and a quote from investor Chris Sacca prominently displayed.
