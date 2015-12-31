The billionth Uber ride in the world was a £5 journey in London on Christmas Eve

The billionth Uber ride took place in London on Christmas Eve, the company said today.

The journey was a £5 uberX ride in a blue Honda Insight Hybrid, which competes with the Toyota Prius and gets three out of five stars on Auto Express website.

The car travelled approximately 1.6 miles from London Fields in Hackney to Hoxton at 11.05am on Thursday 24 December 2015, according to Uber, which was cofounded in 2009 by Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp.

To celebrate the milestone, Uber is giving the passenger, Marvin, free Uber trips for a year and the driver, Ara, a free holiday to a city of his choice, providing Uber operates there.

Uber, which has faced opposition from taxi drivers in London, is also giving £10,000 to a local charity called Hackney Pirates, which is aiming to develop the literacy, confidence and perseverance of young people in the Hackney borough. The donation comes even though Uber is reportedly losing money.

Uber ride The 1.6 mile journey should have taken approximately eight minutes.

Jo Bertram, regional general Manager of Uber in the UK, said: “We’re delighted that this one in a billion trip took place in London. Thank you to Marvin and Ara — and everyone who has driven with or used Uber in the last few years — for making it happen.

“There are now millions of Uber trips a week in more than 360 cities across the world but London continues to be one of our most popular places. We look forward to helping millions more Londoners get a ride at the push of a button in 2016.”

Uber’s first official trip took place on June 1, 2010, in San Francisco.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.