Uber's billionaire CEO will be one of Stephen Colbert's first guests on the 'Late Show'

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will be among Stephen Colbert’s first guests on The Late Show.

We first saw the news when New York Times reporter David Itzkoff tweeted out Colbert’s lineup for the first week he’ll be hosting the “Late Show” on CBS.

Kalanick will be in good company: on his first week, Colbert will also be hosting Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk, actress Scarlett Johansson, comedian Amy Schumer, and actor George Clooney.

Colbert was first named David Letterman’s replacement on CBS’ “Late Show” in April of last year. Colbert said at the time he would be himself, not the right-wing character he played on Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert premieres September 8. Kalanick will make an appearance on the show on September 10.

