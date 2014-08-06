Uber Has A New Way To Make Your Ride Even Cheaper

Uber announced Tuesday a new service that it’s launching in San Francisco called UberPool.

Uber will match you up with another person who happens to be requesting a ride at the same time along a similar route. You’ll get a notification that gives you the name of your co-rider, and you two will split the fare.

And if Uber can’t find someone along your route, it will still offer you a discount on the ride.

Uber added fare splitting with friends last year, so this seems to be the next iteration.

“While the UberPool idea is simple, the implications are profound,” Uber says on its blog. “On average, uberX already costs 40% less than taxi. Imagine reducing that cost by up to another 40%.”

Another implication, of course, could be all the many friends you could make while in the back seat of the Toyota Prius that’s taking you to the airport.

The blog post doesn’t indicate whether more than one person could share a ride with you. UberXL, which is the company’s fleet of SUVs, can seat up to six people, so your ride could pretty much be free if that happens.

Of course, that would depend on whether it finds more than one person on your route.

UberPool will launch in San Francisco in limited beta on Aug. 15.

