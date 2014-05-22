Popular 'UberFacts' Twitter May Have Been Stolen -- And The Hacker Is Taunting The Account Owner

The insanely-popular Twitter of UberFacts was apparently hacked on Wednesday evening, and whoever is behind the account-grab is taunting its original owner and sending out bizarre tweets.

At 10:17 p.m., the account with roughly 6.7 million followers tweeted out a factoid about baby seals. But shortly after, a hacker appears to have taken control and started tweeting out strange messages and pleas to follow other Twitter users.

“UberFacts has been hacked… I feel bad for the person who did it because they have no idea what’s coming,” tweeted Kris Sanchez, the man who runs the account.

Normally, we would embed at least some of the tweets here, but just about all of them are inappropriate. Here’s a link to the timeline.

The account owner is obviously not happy. But it seems his threats to whoever took his account aren’t being taken very seriously:

Of course, there is a possibility this is just a clever ruse to gain more followers. But the many vulgar tweets sent out probably aren’t helping.

This post will be updated as we learn more.

