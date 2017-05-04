UberEats is launching in Scotland

LONDON — UberEats is moving north of the border.

The food delivery app is launching in Glasgow, it announced on Thursday, just a week after it became available in Edinburgh.

UberEats is the takeaway arm of Uber, the Californian transportation giant. Users can order food from partner apps using an app, which is delivered to them via courier.

The food delivery space is fiercely competitive right now, with UberEats vying for supremacy with the British tech darling Deliveroo, Just Eat, and more.

When it comes to Scotland, though, UberEats is playing catch up — Deliveroo has been available in Edinburgh for nearly two years.

UberEats The initial delivery area for UberEats in Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for UberEats said the company doesn’t plan to stop at just Edinburgh and Glasgow, and that there are other Scottish launches planned, but declined to say which ones.

There are more than 70 restaurants available on UberEats in both Glasgow and Edinburgh, the company said in its announcement, running from 11am to 11pm.

“We’re hugely excited to be launching in Glasgow today. We only launched in Edinburgh last week so it’s great to have expanded this quickly,” UberEats general manager Mathieu Proust, said in a statement. “People in the city can now get the food they want when they want as conveniently as booking a car through Uber. We hope the Glaswegians take to the service as well as those in Edinburgh.”

UberEats The initial delivery area for UberEats in Glasgow.

In March, UberEats said it plans to launch the app in “at least 40 towns and cities in the UK by the end of the year.” Deliveroo is currently in at least 110 towns and cities in the UK.

