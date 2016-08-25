UberEATS riders in London are threatening to strike over pay

UberEATS couriers are threatening to go on strike this week if wages aren’t increased, Bloomberg reports.

Several hundred UberEATS workers are contemplating a strike on Friday, according to the United Voices of the World Union’s Facebook page.

In addition to more money, the UberEATS couriers also want to be classed as employees.

Business Insider has asked UberEATS on several occasions how much couriers are paid but the company is yet to respond. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

A Facebook status update from the union reads: “UBER Eats drivers are going on strike over their poverty wages! No employee status, no employee obligations: Wildcat strikes all the way!

“Big things are happening people. The times are changing. Wake up, keep up and get involved!

“There’ll be a mass rally in solidarity with hundreds of brave and inspiring UBER Eats drivers this Friday. Details to follow so stay tuned.”

The news comes less than a week after couriers at rival firm Deliveroo protested outside the company’s office over proposed changes to the way in which they’re paid, with some saying they would end up earning less than minimum wage.

